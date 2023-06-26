Czech National Bank Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $274.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.12. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.