Czech National Bank Buys 1,173 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.