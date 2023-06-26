Czech National Bank Acquires 180 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health stock opened at $450.40 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.87 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.39.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

