CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cameco worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $29.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

