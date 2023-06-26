CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 540.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,829 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of Orla Mining worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,502,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,004,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,111 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,798,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.82. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orla Mining

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

