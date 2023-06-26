CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 389,784 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 731.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,784 shares during the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals accounts for approximately 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.88% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 42.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $239,305.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,578.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,294 shares of company stock worth $1,040,181 in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRK stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

