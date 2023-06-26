CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $13.51. 305,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,320. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

