CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $30.80 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,808 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 2.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $30,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,152 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,745,000 after purchasing an additional 831,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $243,010,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

WPM stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.