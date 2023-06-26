CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $288.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.33 and a 200-day moving average of $277.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

