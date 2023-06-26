CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $432.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.