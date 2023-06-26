CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $926.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $921.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $861.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $624.85 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

