CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its stake in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after buying an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.21. 2,688,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,342,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

