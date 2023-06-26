CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 83,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 942,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
CureVac Stock Down 3.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.61.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
