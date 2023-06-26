CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 83,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 942,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

CureVac Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CureVac by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

