Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) Critical Analysis

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Boxed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Coupang 0.98% 9.03% 2.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Boxed and Coupang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupang 1 2 7 0 2.60

Volatility and Risk

Coupang has a consensus price target of $21.52, indicating a potential upside of 29.79%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Boxed.

Boxed has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupang has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Coupang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and Coupang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00 Coupang $20.58 billion 1.45 -$92.04 million $0.12 139.76

Boxed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coupang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coupang beats Boxed on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company also offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and China. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.