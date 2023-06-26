Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Cut by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,927 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its position in Corning by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 229,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

GLW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.20. 506,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,929. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

