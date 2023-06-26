Connable Office Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.73.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $331.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $262.42 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.60.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

