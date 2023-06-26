Connable Office Inc. Has $9.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

BATS EFV opened at $47.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

