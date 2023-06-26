Connable Office Inc. Has $413,000 Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 6.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

