Connable Office Inc. Boosts Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $3,091,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,600 shares of company stock worth $4,898,253. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $92.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.49 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCFS. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

