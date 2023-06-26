Connable Office Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,208.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $917.60. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,345.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

