Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $53.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

