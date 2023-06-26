Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $61.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $264.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

