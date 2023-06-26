Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.24 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1,367.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,630 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

