Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 423,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 290,396 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,108,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 276,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 180,544 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 761.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.