Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,543 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.7% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 81,338 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,526,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,161,000 after acquiring an additional 244,648 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 699,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.