Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,006 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

