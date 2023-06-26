Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 84,918 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 84,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

