Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

