Clarius Group LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $5.49 on Monday, reaching $251.11. 62,045,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,443,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.22. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $795.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

