China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Raises Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.0495 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from China Merchants Bank’s previous dividend of $0.98.

China Merchants Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CIHKY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. 42,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,929. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Merchants Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

