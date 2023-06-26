China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.10

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

China BlueChemical Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

China BlueChemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a $1.0887 dividend. This is a boost from China BlueChemical’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.73%.

About China BlueChemical

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

