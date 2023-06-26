Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $6.91

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.17. Central Puerto shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 18,918 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
