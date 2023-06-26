Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (CHYFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHYFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2726 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Cathay Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHYFF remained flat at $14.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. Cathay Financial has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $14.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cathay Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

