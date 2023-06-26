Casper Achieves Market Capitalization of $447.50 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. Casper has a total market cap of $447.50 million and $3.44 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,816,935,403 coins and its circulating supply is 11,129,679,760 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,815,102,978 with 11,127,953,906 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04066039 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,901,752.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

