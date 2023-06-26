Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $14.26

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $13.43. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 1,134,770 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.44) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $26,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,578,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 462,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 693,234 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,886,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 513,574 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 484,872 shares during the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

