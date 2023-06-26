Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Up 5.9%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 404,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,761,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WEED. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.03.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$375.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.