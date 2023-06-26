Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $50.00. The company traded as low as $45.19 and last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 154727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

