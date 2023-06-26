Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $86.16. 942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $77.94 and a 52 week high of $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

