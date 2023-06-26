Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 4.5% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.67. 83,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

