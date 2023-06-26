Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,816,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,158. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

