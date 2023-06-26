Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IDU traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.10. 4,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,546. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

