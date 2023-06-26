Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 867 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.99. 37,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

