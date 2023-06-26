Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,305 by Analysts at Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,390 ($30.58) to GBX 2,305 ($29.49) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.14) to GBX 2,400 ($30.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.71) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.79) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,311 ($29.57).
BRBY stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,128 ($27.23). 1,274,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,384.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,354.55. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,529 ($19.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.99). The firm has a market cap of £8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,663.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
