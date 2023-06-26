Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,305 by Analysts at Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,390 ($30.58) to GBX 2,305 ($29.49) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.14) to GBX 2,400 ($30.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.71) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.79) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,311 ($29.57).

BRBY stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,128 ($27.23). 1,274,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,384.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,354.55. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,529 ($19.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.99). The firm has a market cap of £8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,663.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.89), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,106,954.52). In other Burberry Group news, insider Alan Stewart bought 2,155 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,320 ($29.69) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996 ($63,974.41). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.89), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,106,954.52). 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

