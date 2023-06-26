Brinker International (EAT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/26/2023 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2023 – Brinker International had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

6/16/2023 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2023 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $37.00.

6/8/2023 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2023 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $42.50.

6/8/2023 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $45.00.

6/8/2023 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00.

6/8/2023 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00.

5/31/2023 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2023 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2023 – Brinker International had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

5/4/2023 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $48.00.

5/4/2023 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $43.00.

5/2/2023 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2023 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $33.00.

Brinker International Trading Up 1.3 %

EAT stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,351. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

