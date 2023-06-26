Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

