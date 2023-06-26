Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Up 4.7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.66. 205,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,562,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 5.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
