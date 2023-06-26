Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Up 4.7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.66. 205,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,562,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Borr Drilling

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.