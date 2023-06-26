Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,623.93 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,644.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,462.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

