BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

Shares of TSE ZWB traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.41. 136,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.35. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1-year low of C$17.10 and a 1-year high of C$20.03.

