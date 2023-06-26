Bitcoin Private Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00100373 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023710 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars.

