Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,185. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

